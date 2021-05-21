Whitmer, GOP agree to resume budget talks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The GOP-led legislature is agreeing to resume budget negotiations with Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Thursday the Governor’s office announced the bipartisan agreement with Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clark Lake) and Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth (R-Farwell).

It is an important step as billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 stimulus funding is at stake.

As part of the agreement:

Republicans have agreed to fully negotiate the state budget and federal funding from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Act with the State Budget Director.

Governor Whitmer has agreed to withdraw the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (MIOSHA) proposed permanent rules, and to have a conversation about formalizing legislative input on epidemic orders.

“As we emerge from the pandemic together, our number one goal is to get Michigan back to work and jumpstart our economic recovery,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Today’s bipartisan framework shows how we can unite around investing in our schools, small businesses, and communities to help them thrive. I look forward to working with the legislature to invest the billions in federal resources sent to us by both the Trump and Biden administrations and pass a budget that makes lasting investments in our shared priorities.”

Additionally, because the state has reached the 55% vaccination threshold and in accordance with the governor’s MI Vacc to Normal plan, MIOSHA will remove the requirement that employers establish a “policy prohibiting in-person work for employees to the extent that their work activities can feasibly be completed remotely.” MIOSHA will also be updating other portions of the emergency rules to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which take effect May 24.

“MIOSHA has a duty to protect Michigan workers and the agency’s emergency rules have provided employers and employees with the guidance and certainty they needed to stay safe,” said Michigan COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan. “The agency has the flexibility it needs to ensure consistency with public health guidelines to protect working people.”

Business leaders applauded the bipartisan move.

“This is a huge day for small business owners everywhere,” said Brian Calley, president of the Small Business Association of Michigan. “We now have a date certain when capacity restrictions will be lifted, the prospect of permanent workplace rules is being pulled off the table, and all parties are committed to working together on potential future epidemic emergency orders. This will give entrepreneurs a much more clear and certain pathway to recovery.”

