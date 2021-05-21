Which stores require masks to enter?
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The mask mandate is lifted for people who have been vaccinated in Michigan, however not all businesses are required to allow maskless people inside. News 10 has assembled a list of popular stores that have made official mask policies. This list will be updated as more information comes in.
Masks required for all:
- Apple stores
- AMC theaters
- Big Lots
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Great Clips
- IKEA
- Lowes
- Macys
- Marriott
- Old Navy
- Panera Bread
- PetCo
- PetSmart
- Rite Aid
- Uber
- Ulta
- Walgreens
- Whole Foods
Not requiring masks if fully vaccinated
- 7-Eleven
- ALDI
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Costco
- CVS
- Emagine Theaters
- Home Depot
- Kroger
- Meijer
- Menards
- Starbucks
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
