Which stores require masks to enter?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The mask mandate is lifted for people who have been vaccinated in Michigan, however not all businesses are required to allow maskless people inside. News 10 has assembled a list of popular stores that have made official mask policies. This list will be updated as more information comes in.

Masks required for all:

Apple stores

AMC theaters

Big Lots

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Great Clips

IKEA

Lowes

Macys

Marriott

Old Navy

Panera Bread

PetCo

PetSmart

Rite Aid

Uber

Ulta

Walgreens

Whole Foods

Not requiring masks if fully vaccinated

7-Eleven

ALDI

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Costco

CVS

Emagine Theaters

Home Depot

Kroger

Meijer

Menards

Starbucks

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

