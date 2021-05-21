Advertisement

Which stores require masks to enter?

(KFVS)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The mask mandate is lifted for people who have been vaccinated in Michigan, however not all businesses are required to allow maskless people inside. News 10 has assembled a list of popular stores that have made official mask policies. This list will be updated as more information comes in.

Masks required for all:

  • Apple stores
  • AMC theaters
  • Big Lots
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • Great Clips
  • IKEA
  • Lowes
  • Macys
  • Marriott
  • Old Navy
  • Panera Bread
  • PetCo
  • PetSmart
  • Rite Aid
  • Uber
  • Ulta
  • Walgreens
  • Whole Foods

Not requiring masks if fully vaccinated

  • 7-Eleven
  • ALDI
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Costco
  • CVS
  • Emagine Theaters
  • Home Depot
  • Kroger
  • Meijer
  • Menards
  • Starbucks
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart

