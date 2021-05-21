Schools debating if they will allow more people at graduation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools across mid-Michigan are adjusting their graduation plans once again. Most are already planned to be outside with capacity limits in place. But now, with the state lifting all outdoor capacity limits starting June 1, schools are deciding if they’ll drop their restrictions too.

East Lansing High School is expected to announce its latest graduation plans next week, but many parents are hoping they allow more people in.

“The chance to have something close to a traditional ceremony is exciting for us,” said Brian Wheeler.

Wheeler’s daughter is graduating from East Lansing High School in a couple weeks. While it still won’t be the traditional graduation many pictured a few years ago, it will be closer than last year’s drive-thru ceremony in August.

As of Friday, East Lansing graduates were only allowed three people from their families, which makes it hard for kids from larger families.

“In my household that’s going to be myself, my wife and one of our children will be there to cheer on Ellie as she graduates,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler said even if East Lansing keeps restrictions in place, it’s not stopping him from celebrating his daughter’s big day.

“We actually do have a couple of family members coming in from out of town, we’ve explained to them that even if they can’t be there at the ceremony itself, we’ll have a great celebration the whole weekend,” he said.

Even when the state outdoor restrictions go away June 1, places like schools can choose to keep them in place. Wheeler said he trusts East Lansing will do what’s best.

“It’s important that the school district is focused on safety, health and welfare of everyone involved,” said Wheeler.

East Lansing’s graduation is happening at the football field on June 4. Schools with graduation ceremonies before June 1 are still working with the capacity limits set in place.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.