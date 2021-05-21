New mask rules having a big effect on venues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While some event planners and banquet halls are rejoicing, they’re also scrambling to get ready.

Many of their employees have been furloughed or laid off because of the pandemic. Now, they’re having trouble re-filling those positions.

Carme Tisdale and her husband run The Hidden Gem in Holt. They say customers are calling -- and adding more guests to future events.

“I just had a conversation with someone,” Tisdale said. “They got frustrated with us because we couldn’t do a tour. But, I was explaining ‘Listen, we’re understaffed. We don’t have enough people to handle events.’”

They’re having to split the workload between the two of them. They say unemployment benefits are to blame.

“It’s tough because I know a lot of people still need that,” Tisdale said. “But, there are people who are turning down employment opportunities because of unemployment.”

Phebeit Ingram is an event planner who has everything needed to put on a lavish affair. But she’s also having trouble convincing people to help.

Ingram said, “People have enjoyed their time away. Just in general, I find it hard to get people who want to work.”

Despite the lack of workers, both women are excited to get their businesses back up and running at full capacity.

“This is like big,” Ingram said. “We came to a complete halt when COVID came. Now that venues are able to go to 50% capacity, it’s a win-win for the event industry.”

“It really gives us a fighting chance,” Ingram said. “Like I said; I feel like we can breathe again. We’ll be okay.”

Many business owners, like Carmen, are calling for Governor Whitmer to require stricter rules for unemployment in order to get more people back to work.

