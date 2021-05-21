Advertisement

Lawmaker proposes changing law stating couples living out of wedlock are committing a crime

Under Michigan law, its a crime for a couple who is not married to live together.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Couples living together out of wedlock have been committing a crime.

Under Michigan law, it’s a crime for a couple who is not married to live together. The law was passed in 1931 and carries a $1,000 fine. It’s rarely enforced, but state Representative David LaGrand said that’s not good enough and he wants to amend it.

He said, “This is one of the ones where it’s a little embarrassing right? History has moved on.”

LaGrand’s bill would keep the ban on public acts of “lewdness,” but remove the ban on cohabitation for unmarried couples.

“This is the easiest and simplest thing to do,” LaGrand said. “I think we should have a broader societal conversation because at the end of the day this is not an area where I want the government intruding into people’s lives.”

While this law is 90 years old, lawmakers amended it as recently as 2002, when its language was updated and the fine was doubled. But one woman said as times change laws should too.

Camryn Grove said, “Its just ridiculous and outdated to me. I just don’t see kind of the point and it seems kind of the way things are shifting now it seems like more younger couples are living together before they get married because how else are you going to know what you’re getting into what kind of person you’re going to be spending your life with?”

Grove will soon hear wedding bells. While she is on track to walk down the isle she said living with her fiancé has helped her imagine what married life will be like.

Grove said, “Moving in with my fiancé, it helped me a lot to adjust myself and for him to adjust what he does because living with someone else is different even if it is just a partner or a roommate or your parents.”

Representative LaGrand said it will be a while until his bill gets a vote. He tells News 10 the legislature is prioritizing other bills first, but this one is on the books to be reviewed.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

