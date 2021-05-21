Holt HS plants trees in community for biology class

Holt, Mich. (WILX) - The biology class at Holt High School made their community a little brighter, by planting trees.

Classes have faced challenges working together during the pandemic, with masks and socially distancing. But heading outside gave them a chance to work together, while giving back to the environment.

The project was made possible with support by Hammond Farms, through mulch donations.

Students say they are happy to do the work and to give back to the environment.

”We’ve been taking these natural resources from the environment for so long, and not enough people who are taking them are giving back. It’s kind of like an uneven trade, but when we plant saplings like we did today, we’re kind holding up our end of that trade,” said Tyler Janetcke, one of the students on the project.

