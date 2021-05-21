Advertisement

Holt HS plants trees in community for biology class

By Alyssa Plotts
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Holt, Mich. (WILX) - The biology class at Holt High School made their community a little brighter, by planting trees.

Classes have faced challenges working together during the pandemic, with masks and socially distancing. But heading outside gave them a chance to work together, while giving back to the environment.

The project was made possible with support by Hammond Farms, through mulch donations.

Students say they are happy to do the work and to give back to the environment.

”We’ve been taking these natural resources from the environment for so long, and not enough people who are taking them are giving back. It’s kind of like an uneven trade, but when we plant saplings like we did today, we’re kind holding up our end of that trade,” said Tyler Janetcke, one of the students on the project.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Detroit police named a former Michigan State University basketball star as the suspect in a...
Ex-Michigan State player wanted in fatal shooting
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
Close call reminds Lansing couple of boating safety’s golden rule
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a Michigan man lost control while driving a semi...
2 dead after truck overturns, is hit by vehicle in Michigan

Latest News

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield,...
Gov. Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating social distancing rules in East Lansing bar
Police say the bodies of two people have been found in a Burlington apartment.
Witness: Michigan man fatally shot by police had BB gun
Minnesota man who left sexually-explicit notes on women’s cars in Ames has pleaded guilty in...
Group helps Michigan residents expunge records under new law
Photo by revac film's&photography from Pexels
Bonfire warning in extreme heat
CADL warns of scammers calling asking for personal information. (Source: pexels.com)
Libraries warn of scammers