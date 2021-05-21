Brides and wedding industry hit hardest by pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The days of social distancing and mask-wearing at weddings will soon be over but that doesn’t mean couples aren’t running into issues while planning their big day.

The wedding industry is running into many post pandemic problems, like delays in shipping and vendors no longer being available for rescheduled weddings, but the biggest heartache of them all was for one Lansing bride to be.

“The challenges have been not being able to accommodate all the people who want to come into the store,” said COCO Bridal Shop owner Colleen Adams Shepard.

Shepard says she’s had requests from an overwhelming amount of people between proms coming back and almost double the amount of weddings. Shepard says many vendors have closed during the pandemic.

In addition to bridal shops, wedding planners are also struggling to accommodate the demand.

“My whole month of May I don’t even have room, people are calling for orders, but because I’m so booked I can’t take any more calls and anymore meetings,” said one Wedding & Events planner, Phebeit Ingram.

“I lost a couple of venues and vendors that I had, my photographer was no longer available, the DJ was no longer available so it took me forever to find another photographer, another DJ. We also had to reconstruct our venue to make space because I want to make everyone comfortable because of COVID,” said bride-to-be, Victoria Finklea.

Victoria Finklea was supposed to get married in June of 2020 but had to reschedule because of the pandemic. It caused her nothing but stress, she and her fiancé decided to move the wedding outdoors, which was more costly and another challenge for her wedding planner, Ingram.

“Because we’ve been doing so many tent weddings and draping tents because you’re trying to transform the space, so draping materials (are) almost all gone, I can hardly find (white) anywhere, so that’s been difficult. Then if it is in stock it’s got a restocking date for when it’s not going to be ready, so I’m hustling to be innovative and be creative,” Ingram said.

However, finding décor and reconstructing the wedding venue weren’t the hardest thing for Victoria and her fiancé. “My dad is not going to be there , every little girl wants their dad to walk them down the aisle the fact that COVID took him away and with all the restrictions at that time we couldn’t even say goodbye, for me that’s the most difficult that I have to walk down without him,” Finklea said.

