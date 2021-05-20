Advertisement

Woman spits at restaurant employees after they ask her to wear mask in Calif.

By KGO Staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) – A California woman knew she had to wear a mask to order food at a restaurant, but she showed up without one anyway and spit at employees who asked her to comply with the rule.

In the video uploaded to TikTok, the maskless customer is seen spitting at employees of an Umai Savory Hot Dogs location Tuesday afternoon.

“You just have to be blatantly disrespectful just to spit at someone for asking you to follow simple rules,” employee Kristine Nguyen said.

If it weren’t for the plexiglass, Nguyen and her co-workers would’ve been on the receiving end.

They said the woman had just place an order and paid before the confrontation, and that she argued she had a right to remain unmasked.

“This isn’t the first time she’s done it,” employee Michelle Contreras said. “She did it to two other co-workers not so long ago, and she’s done it to our next-door neighbors.”

Owner Dat Thieu confirmed the woman has shown up without a mask at least twice before.

During her previous visit, Thieu said he compromised and allowed her to order and wait outside.

But after her most recent display, he called police, admittedly reluctant to file a report.

“I don’t condone this type of behavior, but you know, at the same time, I don’t really understand everybody’s circumstances, and, you know, I don’t want to make things worse for people than, you know, what they already are,” Thieu said.

The woman took off before police got there, but not before another customer captured the incident on camera.

“We’re here to serve our customers, you know,” Nguyen said. “Honestly, like, if you can’t comply with the rules, you just can’t come in. It’s as simple as that.”

The San Jose Police Department confirmed they responded to the restaurant Tuesday.

Thieu has since filed a report with the department.

Police said the woman has not yet been identified, but they said her behavior can result in misdemeanor assault charges.

