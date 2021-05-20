Advertisement

Walk through Jackson’s past in guided cemetery tour

Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Tour Jackson Michigan’s oldest cemetery, Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, during a walk through with Ella Sharp Museum.

Visitors will hear about some of Jackson’s famous families and their stories including Ella Merriman Sharp, Austin Blair, William Sparks and more!

This rich history will take us back to the first child born in Jackson that survived to adulthood, through the Civil War, and to the creation of the Cascades Falls.

Details & Tickets: https://ellasharpmuseum.org/.../a-walk-through-jacksons.../

