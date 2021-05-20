The Michigan House passed House Bills 4298-4304 protecting residents of manufactured homes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week, The Michigan House passed House Bills 4298-4304. Both of these bills will collectively offer protection to residents of manufactured homes.

The bill package creates a manufactured home resident bill of rights. This will protect residents from the unethical behavior of bad actors.

State Rep. Angela Witwer (D-Delta Township), the sponsor of House Bill 4303, issued the following statement:

“I am fighting for residents and prospective residents to be given at least a one-year lease that complies with the Truth in Renting Act because manufactured homeowners and community residents have every right to be secure in their housing.”

The package includes expanding enforcement rules, preventing unlicensed park owners from collecting rent, and establishing several safeguards to protect residents.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.