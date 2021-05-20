The Artist’s Umbrella Presents Vibes in Bloom: The 40,000 Tulip Show

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Premiere Variety Show returns on Friday, May 21st, 2021 at 7pm.

The Artist’s Umbrella will present “Vibes in Bloom” live from Old Town in Lansing, MI. This performance will take place outside, in the large lot behind UrbanBeat, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Doors open at 6:00pm, and tickets for the event are $20.00. Contact the Artist’s Umbrella through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/artistsumbrella/ to purchase tickets.Vibes in Bloom is so named because last fall, The Artist’s Umbrella, their street team, and volunteers planted 40,000 Tulips in Downtown Lansing that bloomed this month.

“We felt it was a great way to give back to our community, and beautify our city,” said Brandon Navin, founder of the Artist’s Umbrella. The tulips were planted mostly on Museum Drive & on Saginaw between Cedar St. & Pennsylvania Ave.

Vibes in Bloom on May 21st will feature a live Arts Market with Visual Art Vendors with art available for purchase.

The show will also feature some of the Lansing Region’s top Performing Arts talent including Brooke Elizabeth from Polistic Fitness, dual instrumentation from Amari Roper, beatboxing from Michigan’s top rated beatboxer Tong FX, vocalist Jacob Moran, and local rap heavyweight J Mo.

The show will also feature a promo battle between two “amateur wresters”. Vibes in Bloom is sponsored by Preuss Pets, who will also be presenting an educational talk featuring some of their animals & educators.

For more information on The Artist’s Umbrellas & to purchase tickets visit:www.facebook.com/artistsumbrella/The Artist’s Umbrella Presents: Vibes in Bloom: Facebook Event Linkhttps://www.facebook.com/events/517109896338850

