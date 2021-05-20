Advertisement

Staudt’s Rising Stars: Meagen Smith

By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Rising Star is Meagan Smith. She’s an eleven-year-old cheerleader from Jackson.

Meagan cheers with champion force, but she’s too ambitious for one sport. She also plays baseball and basketball, and hopes to start volleyball in the near future.

Congratulations to Meagan, Tim Staudt’s newest Rising Star.

