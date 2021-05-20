Staudt’s Rising Stars: Meagen Smith

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Rising Star is Meagan Smith. She’s an eleven-year-old cheerleader from Jackson.

Meagan cheers with champion force, but she’s too ambitious for one sport. She also plays baseball and basketball, and hopes to start volleyball in the near future.

Congratulations to Meagan, Tim Staudt’s newest Rising Star.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

