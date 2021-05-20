Rob Buffington explains the process of home inspections in the selling process

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This has been a crazy year so far for the real estate market. Rob Buffington, from Home Seekers, tells us that some houses are still selling within hours after being put on the market. Plus, how important are home inspections? And if something wrong is discovered during the home inspection, who is responsible for covering the repairs? Rob Buffington explains how that process can work.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.