Rob Buffington explains the process of home inspections in the selling process

Houses are still selling extremely fast
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This has been a crazy year so far for the real estate market. Rob Buffington, from Home Seekers, tells us that some houses are still selling within hours after being put on the market. Plus, how important are home inspections? And if something wrong is discovered during the home inspection, who is responsible for covering the repairs? Rob Buffington explains how that process can work.

