Restaurant owners happy as Gov. Whitmer lifts capacity restrictions

By Cody Butler
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Restaurants are rejoicing after Governor Whitmer’s press conference Thursday. Across the area, they’re ready for the day they can stop taking names and start seating more people.

Restaurants across mid-Michigan are happy to be getting off the roller coaster of COVID-19 restrictions in a little more than a month. After dealing with a few shut downs and strict capacity limits, as well as other restrictions, a date is set for them to all go away.

Kiara Kavanagh is the owner of Blondie’s Barn in Meridian Township.

“It’s really nice because sometimes, with the constant shutting down with no notice is really hard on our business,” Kavanagh said.

Places like Blondie’s Barn are hoping this will help more than just their bottom line.

Kavanagh said, “Now we can estimate and get more help and the crew back together and get us all ready.”

Saddleback BBQ owner Travis Stoliker hopes the help wanted signs will be able to come down by the time capacity sign goes back up.

“I hope this helps give people and candidates the confidence they can come back and rejoin the work force if they’re ready and able to,” Stoliker said.

Stoliker says he’s ready to put the pandemic behind him.

“It was a breath of fresh air,” he said. “And it really means we got through this together and hopefully we can get back to normal times.”

Businesses can choose to keep restrictions in place after the state orders are dropped. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services told News 10 the curfew for restaurants will also be lifted June 1. Under current health orders, restaurants and bars must close by 11 p.m.

Amy Craft