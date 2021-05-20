Nurses react to new mask mandates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some nurses see the mask mandate changes as a sign of hope, but for most it’s worrisome.

Nurses from both Sparrow and McLaren Hospital are concerned about how we can differentiate who has been vaccinated and unvaccinated, making them worry that another surge will be coming to Mid-Michigan.

“Do I think that there will be a spike? I absolutely do think so because there are some people that do not care and continue to walk around not wearing a mask,” said McLaren ER Nurse, Sunny Yohannes.

“I have a fear because it’s really hard seeing the suffering and what you witness,” said Sparrow nurse, Claire Jones.

Both nurses say they hope people are responsible and do the right thing by wearing a mask when appropriate.

“As a leader one of the things that I am most concerned about is our caregivers - I really hope that it doesn’t cause another surge you know we have to balance the actual disease and as well as the emotional toll that it takes,” said Sparrow Nursing Director for General Medicine, Tammy Banker.

Banker told News 10 that this pandemic has had a major emotional impact on the Sparrow nurses and their wellbeing.

“It’s scary to think that there is going to be another big wave because people don’t want to wear masks or get vaccinated,” Yohannes said. “It gets you a little anxious from time to time.”

Yohannes thinks we should look at this mask mandate more seriously and realize how much it can affect things in the hospitals.

“I leave my home and park my car at work and I’m sitting in my car and I’m saying, ‘Please, oh God, don’t let me have to do compressions on a young person again today or on an old person again today’. I’ve seen death but death was rare back before COVID and now it’s not so rare, you see people die every day from this,” Yohannes said.

Yohannes told News 10 it is stressful going to work and seeing people die often. She also wishes they waited until more people were vaccinated to lift the mask mandate.

