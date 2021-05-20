Advertisement

NHL Suspends Colorado Player

Colorado Avalanche logo
Colorado Avalanche logo(KKTV)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-DENVER (AP) - Colorado’s Nazem Kadri (NAH’-zehm KAH’-dree) has been suspended indefinitely pending a video hearing with NHL officials over his illegal check to the head of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of the teams’ playoff series. Kadri clipped Faulk in the head with his right elbow midway through the third period last night. Faulk left the game, and Kadri was thrown out with a match penalty. Kadri has three previous playoff suspensions on his record in addition to a four-game ban late in the regular season in 2015 for an illegal check to the head.

