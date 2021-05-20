NHL Suspends Colorado Player

-DENVER (AP) - Colorado’s Nazem Kadri (NAH’-zehm KAH’-dree) has been suspended indefinitely pending a video hearing with NHL officials over his illegal check to the head of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of the teams’ playoff series. Kadri clipped Faulk in the head with his right elbow midway through the third period last night. Faulk left the game, and Kadri was thrown out with a match penalty. Kadri has three previous playoff suspensions on his record in addition to a four-game ban late in the regular season in 2015 for an illegal check to the head.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.