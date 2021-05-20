MI lawmakers want $500M to repair aging dams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It has been just over a year since the Edenville dam failed in Midland and Gladwin Counties. That disaster caused more than $250 million in damage.

The draining lakes forced thousands of people out of their homes. Now there is a glimmer of hope as Michigan lawmakers want to spend $500 million to repair the state’s aging dams.

Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, who represents Gladwin County, helped create the plan, alongside state Rep. Annette Glenn of Midland, and others.

“This plan sets aside dedicated funds for our community and cuts through the bureaucracy to use them faster,” said Wentworth. “The people I talk to around here are concerned about something like this happening again and whether these old structures will ever really be fixed. I get it – there’s been a lot of talk and too little action. With these bills, we are going to lock the state into a real plan big enough to actually fix the problem and fast enough to start delivering results in our most vulnerable areas before it’s too late.”

The new plan creates four new, dedicated funds in the state budget, focused on the following priorities:

One grant program for repairs identified by the Four Lakes Task Force and others around the state. One fund to focus on repairs to already-identified high-risk dams. An emergency fund for emergency response activities when disaster strikes. Another grant program focused on drawing down federal match dollars for aging dam rehab or removal statewide.

The money would also help cover repairs related to the disaster, fix up high-risk dams, and be set aside for future disasters.

The plan also creates several policy reforms within state law, including a number of the recommendations found in the Four Lakes Task Force report and elsewhere. Some of the changes would require dam owners to maintain strong safety and maintenance records, while also proving they have strong enough finances to handle potential problems.

The legislature is currently working to finalizing how the proposed $500 million would be split among different accounts.

