Lansing City Council going back to in-person meetings

(NA)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the end of an odd era. Thursday, Lansing City Council President Peter Spadafore announced that in-person meetings will resume for the council.

“It’s been 430 days and counting of zoom government and it’s time to get vacc to normal,” Spadafore wrote in a tweet.

For the last year, meetings have had to be broadcast over YouTube or city web pages, with city councils around the state having to balance both the safety of the community and the obligations established by the open meetings act, which requires Michigan public bodies to make all meetings accessible to the public.

Now, in light of the recent announcement by the state, Lansing has deemed it safe to hold those meetings face-to-face again. If the normal trends are followed, the move by Lansing is likely to be echoed by city councils throughout the state.

