Lansing business owner pleads guilty of withholding more than $52,000 from employees’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a Lansing business owner accused of withholding more than $52,000 from employees’ paychecks for retirement contributions that were never deposited or matched, has pleaded guilty.

Camron Gnass, who owns Traction Advertising Agency in Lansing, was arraigned in 2019 on the following:

Four counts of larceny by conversion (more than $1,000 but less than $20,000)

Four counts of larceny by false pretenses (more than $1,000 but less than $20,000)

Four counts of receiving and concealing stolen or converted property (more than $1,000 but less than $20,000)

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise

Earlier today before Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina, Gnass pleaded guilty to:

One count of larceny by conversion ($1,000 or more, but less than $20,000)

Two added counts of larceny by conversion (less than $200)

Due in large part to Gnass successfully completing restitution payments in the case, the remaining charges were dropped.

As part of the plea agreement, Gnass admitted to withholding money from employees’ paychecks for deferred retirement contributions and failing to deposit the funds into their accounts and paying the employer match.

“Employees should never have to second guess where their hard-earned retirement money is going,” Nessel said.

Gnass’ sentencing is set for July 13 at 3 p.m. in front of Judge Aquilina.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

