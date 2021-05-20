Advertisement

Lake Superior Hockey Coach Gets Contact Extension

Lake Superior State University sign and anchor symbol.
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Superior State University hockey coach Damon Whitten has agreed to a multi year contract extension through the 2027-28 season. Whitten has coached at the school since April, 2014. Whitten’s team this past season made the NCAA tournament for the first time in 25 years. Whitten’s overall record is 99-133-27.

