Lake Superior Hockey Coach Gets Contact Extension

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Superior State University hockey coach Damon Whitten has agreed to a multi year contract extension through the 2027-28 season. Whitten has coached at the school since April, 2014. Whitten’s team this past season made the NCAA tournament for the first time in 25 years. Whitten’s overall record is 99-133-27.

