Laingsburg senior defies all odds - “God will be my eyes”

LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - As students prepare to graduate at Laingsburg High School, one student in the class of 2021 stands out among the rest.

“They didn’t think she’d be here,” Angela Michels said. “We were told that 18 was a wish.”

A four-year member of the marching band with a love for music, reading, and cooking, Autumn Michels is your typical teenager. But, she’s had to go through life differently.

“From age five, is when she completely lost all sight,” Jason Michels said, Autumn’s father.

Autumn was diagnosed with an optic pathway glioma at seven months old. Seven surgeries and four rounds of chemotherapy later, her father still remembers her first words after the initial surgery.

“‘It’s ok dad. God will be my eyes, or God will see for me.’ and this was at four or five years old... and she has no problem,” Jason Michels said.

Her quality of life wasn’t supposed to be great. At 17 years old, she’s already learned how to navigate the world in her own way.

“There has been challenges but challenges, not impossible things, so we’ve figured out other ways. Sure, I have to do some things a little bit differently, but I’m still able to do them.”

The tumor can’t be removed any more than it has. Neurosurgeons say there’s a possibility Autumn wouldn’t wake up, so chemotherapy is the best way to stabilize it.

“She’s just so optimistic, so happy, and it’s never gotten her down,” Angela Michels said, Autumn’s mother. “She’s always cheered us up.”

She’s already beaten the odds and soon getting her diploma. Getting this far continues to motivate her through life.

“Keep on going. Be strong about it,” Autumn Michels said. “The way I look at, they’ve gave me an expiration date three times and I’ve already beat them out this far. Keep beating them out.”

Once graduation is over, Autumn plans to attend Western Michigan University’s Bureau of Services for Blind Persons Training Center (BSBP). She wants to become a child social worker.

Members of the community are inspired by Autumn and have lended support to her because she’s been a role model to many. For Autumn’s senior project, she donated almost $1,000 to the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan.

MSU Federal Credit Union got word of her initiative, and joined in. Both the credit union and Autumn collected recyclables and pop tabs. Ever since she was a little kid, she’s always enjoyed giving back and the Ronald McDonald House says it’s grateful for someone like her.

“Autumn is just really the kindest soul. I had the honor of meeting her. She delivered her pop tabs and the money she raised from returning the cans directly to the House. It was a true honor,” Carolyn Hurst said, executive director of Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan. “She’s someone we could all learn a little something from.”

Autumn and MSUFCU collected more than 21 pounds of tabs, raising more than $800. Her donation helps cover the cost of basic utilities at the house. MSUFCU plans to continue these tab drives in the future.

