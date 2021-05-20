Ingham 30th Circuit Court and Probate Courts move to phase two

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Based on recent sustained improvement in COVID-19 health data for Ingham County, the Ingham 30th Circuit Court and Probate Courts are moving from One to Phase Two, increasing the courts’ operations.

This change will restore normal public hours at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse, increased operations at the courthouse, and higher on-site staff levels.

With the 7-day-average positivity rate being well below 15%, and a downward trend in new cases the Supreme Court guidelines allow the courts to move back to Phase Two.

Under Phase Two, the following changes are being put into place:

The public hours of the Veterans Memorial Courthouse (313 W. Kalamazoo Street in Lansing) will change to 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

No restriction will be placed on entry into the courthouse for those seeking to do business with the Circuit or Probate Court. ( All public entering the court facility are subject to security screening, COVID-19 screening, and temperature check )

An increase in on-site work

The Friend of the Court office and the Juvenile Division office will be reopened to the public

The Ingham County Family Center, housing a school and day treatment center for youth in the juvenile justice system, will reopen to on-site instruction

