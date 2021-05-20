HVAC professionals: Check your air conditioners early this year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heat is on the horizon, but with this pandemic backup of HVAC parts experts say you’ll want to test out your unit as soon as possible. That’s because if you wait too long you may be breaking a sweat without air conditioning.

The sun is out and mid-Michigan is feeling the heat. And that means it’s almost time to fire up the air conditioner. Huband and wife Christopher and Amanda will soon begin the infamous ‘thermostat war’.

“I want it at like 71 in the house,” said Amanda. “I like the warmer weather, so when it’s finally getting warm outside I’m like, ‘No, don’t turn it on. I want to enjoy the warm weather.’”

Jim Cassel, owner of Cassel Heating and Cooling, says people should be aware that the pandemic has affected air conditioner availability.

“It used to be once upon a time distributors would buy several hundred air conditioners and have them all in stock. But, that couldn’t happen last year,” Cassel said. “It was a different year. I was shut down until June and as soon as I went to work, within a week to 10 days, it was 85 degrees and most of the distributors had no equipment. It was gone that quick.”

While the market is working its way back from last year’s deficit, he says it’s a good idea to start getting your air conditioner ready before temps get even hotter. But people like Amanda Carter, who doesn’t have air conditioning, are getting creative on how to beat the heat.

“Me and my family, we like to get outside and try to enjoy a breeze at the park or we’ll find somewhere to go swimming at the local pools in the area,” Carter said.

In case the pools aren’t open, she’s got a backup plan.

“My kids have water guns, they like to throw balloons at each other, we go kayaking, I take my kids out on the lake,” Carter said. “I look forward to the warm weather so we can finally get out of the house.”

Jim Cassel says it’s a good idea to get in touch with your HVAC professionals this week to avoid the surge of calls which are bound to happen next week.

