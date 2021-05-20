Hawks To Be Shorthanded As Playoffs Begin

-ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish is expected to miss the opening round of the playoffs as he continues his extended recovery from an ailing right Achilles. The team says Reddish has expanded his rehabilitation to include unrestricted individual workouts and limited participation in team practice. His status will be reviewed again in 10-14 days. The Hawks made the playoffs for the first time since 2017 as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. They open a best-of-seven series against the New York Knicks on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

