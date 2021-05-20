Gregory man running for (and from) the heart

GREGORY, Mich. (WILX) - Running a marathon is hard enough.

But what about an ultramarathon?

Now imagine running an Ultramarathon every day for more than a week, just to get to the site of your marathon.

“I have never run 31 miles before. I’m going to do it today, I’m going to do it tomorrow, the next day...” said Kevin VilleMonte.

VilleMonte never considered even running to the mailbox, until he met his wife.

“Alright, they say take interest in things your spouse is interested in,” he said. “I said ‘do you want to run a marathon?’ she goes ‘ha-ha, very funny.’ that’s where it started, and we’ve been running since.”

He’s only run three official marathons - two in Detroit, and one in Chicago.

“And I’ve run a ton of 26-milers casually,” VilleMonte said before pausing. “Well who just casually runs 26 miles?”

If there’s anything bigger than the run itself, it’s what VilleMonte Is running for.

“I met my friend Alex on Instagram back in 2019, his daughter had just been born, and she had a congenital heart defect,” he said. “She had three holes in her heart. Just seeing the pictures and hearing the stories...I couldn’t imagine, as an adult, going through what she went through as a one-day old, three day old, ten day old, and...Stories like that...I had to help.”

He says he could donate money to help with research, but instead reached out to ConqueringCHD.

“One thing turned into another, and here I am running 310 miles.”

That seems like a lot - he’s got to be nervous, right?

Not when he’s running for a cause.

Even though he knows how long the road ahead of him is, he also knows how he’s going to run it.

“How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time,” VilleMonte said. “The only way you’re going to do it is one step at a time. You don’t have to let the brain say ‘you’ve got to stop now,’ just keep putting one foot in front of the other each day.”

