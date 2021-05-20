Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer stopping in Midland to give update on MI Vacc to Normal plan

She will be joined by Lt. Gov. Gilchrist, Midland Mayor Donker, and others.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offers an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer offers an update on Michigan's coronavirus response.(State of Michigan)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in Midland to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and response, including an update on her MI Vacc to Normal plan.

Whitmer will be joined by:

  • Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist III
  • Midland Mayor Maureen Donker
  • Jim Fitterling, CEO and Chairman of Dow Inc.
  • Matt Felan, Great Lakes Bay Region Alliance President
  • Chris Mundhenk, President and General Manager of Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons (MiLB)

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of a shooting on Bensch Street on Lansing's east side.
Lansing Police respond to shooting, suspect pronounced dead
Police at active situation in Mulliken
MSP confirms: Police pursuit ends in Ionia deputy shooting, killing suspect
Valerie O'Brien
Former MSU Police captain charged with two misdemeanors
A Memorial for the boy fatally struck by a bus in Grand Ledge
Community mourning 9-year-old who died after being hit by bus
Gov. Whitmer releases MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery post pandemic

Latest News

5-20-21 A.M. Weather
HVAC professionals: Check your air conditioners early this year
Clinic set up for special-needs patients
Clinic set up for special-needs patients
MSP examining officer-involved shooting
MSP examining officer-involved shooting