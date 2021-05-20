Gov. Whitmer stopping in Midland to give update on MI Vacc to Normal plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be in Midland to provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and response, including an update on her MI Vacc to Normal plan.

Whitmer will be joined by:

Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist III

Midland Mayor Maureen Donker

Jim Fitterling, CEO and Chairman of Dow Inc.

Matt Felan, Great Lakes Bay Region Alliance President

Chris Mundhenk, President and General Manager of Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons (MiLB)

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook page.

