Advertisement

Good Start For Koepka At PGA

Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the PGA...
Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) is off to a strong start for a third Wanamaker Trophy. Koepka is tied with Keegan Bradley and Viktor Hovland halfway through the opening round at Kiawah (KEE’-uh-wah) Island. Koepka started with a double-bogey 6, then had six birdies the rest of the way for a 3-under 69. Koepka won this major in 2018 and 2019. Bradley is a past champion, too, winning the PGA in 2011. The group a stroke behind includes defending champ Collin Morikawa, who opened with a 70 on the seaside course.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of a shooting on Bensch Street on Lansing's east side.
Lansing Police respond to shooting, suspect pronounced dead
Police at active situation in Mulliken
MSP confirms: Police pursuit ends in Ionia deputy shooting, killing suspect
Valerie O'Brien
Former MSU Police captain charged with two misdemeanors
St. Vincent’s Home for Children temporarily shutting down
A Memorial for the boy fatally struck by a bus in Grand Ledge
Community mourning 9-year-old who died after being hit by bus

Latest News

New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) turns a double play as Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward...
Cubs Lose Key Outfielder
Colorado Avalanche logo
NHL Suspends Colorado Player
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) drives around Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) during the...
Hawks To Be Shorthanded As Playoffs Begin
LSU Softball
Area Sports Stadiums Ready For Full Capacities