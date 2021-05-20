Good Start For Koepka At PGA

-KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Two-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka (KEHP’-kuh) is off to a strong start for a third Wanamaker Trophy. Koepka is tied with Keegan Bradley and Viktor Hovland halfway through the opening round at Kiawah (KEE’-uh-wah) Island. Koepka started with a double-bogey 6, then had six birdies the rest of the way for a 3-under 69. Koepka won this major in 2018 and 2019. Bradley is a past champion, too, winning the PGA in 2011. The group a stroke behind includes defending champ Collin Morikawa, who opened with a 70 on the seaside course.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.