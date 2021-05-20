Advertisement

FDA: Antibody tests should not be used to determine immunity

The FDA says this is especially true for people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.
FDA: Antibody tests should not be used to determine immunity.
FDA: Antibody tests should not be used to determine immunity.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says COVID-19 antibody tests should not be used to evaluate if someone is immune or protected from coronavirus.

In a statement released Wednesday, the FDA said while antibody tests can help identify who may have been exposed to the virus, they should not be used to determine immunity. The FDA goes on to say this is especially true for people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Antibody tests can play an important role in identifying individuals who may have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and may have developed an adaptive immune response,” said Tim Stenzel, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health in the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. “However, antibody tests should not be used at this time to determine immunity or protection against COVID-19 at any time, and especially after a person has received a COVID-19 vaccination.”

According to the FDA, the authorized vaccines for prevention of COVID-19 induce antibodies to specific viral protein targets; post-vaccination antibody test results will be negative in individuals without a history of previous natural infection if the test used does not detect the type of antibodies induced by the vaccine.

