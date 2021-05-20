Advertisement

Cubs Lose Key Outfielder

New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) turns a double play as Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward...
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) turns a double play as Chicago Cubs' Jason Heyward (22) is forced out at second during the eighth inning of a baseball game on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)(AP)
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Heyward left last night’s 4-3 loss to Washington in the fourth inning. He is batting .183 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 39 games. The Cubs also recalled outfielder Nick Martini from Triple-A Iowa before their series finale against the Nationals.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of a shooting on Bensch Street on Lansing's east side.
Lansing Police respond to shooting, suspect pronounced dead
Police at active situation in Mulliken
MSP confirms: Police pursuit ends in Ionia deputy shooting, killing suspect
Valerie O'Brien
Former MSU Police captain charged with two misdemeanors
St. Vincent’s Home for Children temporarily shutting down
A Memorial for the boy fatally struck by a bus in Grand Ledge
Community mourning 9-year-old who died after being hit by bus

Latest News

Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the PGA...
Good Start For Koepka At PGA
Colorado Avalanche logo
NHL Suspends Colorado Player
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) drives around Michigan State forward Aaron Henry (11) during the...
Hawks To Be Shorthanded As Playoffs Begin
LSU Softball
Area Sports Stadiums Ready For Full Capacities