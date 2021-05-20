Country Stitches of East Lansing and Jackson will host the spring charity Quilt-A-Thon

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Country Stitches is Michigan’s largest sewing machine dealer and is hosting a charity called the Quilt-A-Thon.

Country Stitches of East Lansing will host Quilt-A-Thon from 10am until 4 p.m. May 28th, and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on May 29th. The event will take place at Country Stitches, located at 2200 Coolidge Road.

“The Quilt-A-Thon is a great way to keep the holiday spirit alive year-round,” said Ann Fuller, owner of Country Stitches.

The Quilt-A-Thon will also take place at Country Stitches located in Jackson from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. May 28th, and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on May 29th. The event will take place at 1965 Boardman Road.

“We are very proud of our volunteers who work very hard to help people in need,” said Fuller.

Volunteers will be tying and finishing quilts on Friday in East Lansing and Saturday in East Lansing and Jackson.

Individuals of all skill levels from no experience to expert are welcomed to attend the events.

If you want to sign up for the Quilt-A-Thon event at the East Lansing store call (517) 351-2416.

If you want to sign up for the Quilt-A-Thon event at the Jackson store call (517) 782-7100.

Donations of 100% cotton fabric and polyester batting are appreciated.

The next Quilt-A-Thon will be held on Friday, July 2nd and Saturday, July 3rd in East Lansing and Jackson from 10am-4pm on Friday and from 10am-5pm on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.