Bill would require notice of travel if governor leaves state

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While Gov. Gretchen Whitmer works on a plan for academic recovery from COVID-19, Republicans are crafting a new bill in response to her own pandemic travel.

Senate Bill 458 would require Michigan governors to notify other members of state government every time they leave Michigan. Written notice would need to be provided to the leaders of both parties in the house and the senate.

The bill’s sponsors say a passage in the state’s constitution sets the legal precedent.

“We as the legislature just need to know who is serving in the role of governor at any particular given time,” said Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte). “We as legislators in these respective communities just need to know who is acting as governor in the event that a real emergency takes place in the state that we need the governor to respond to.”

If passed, Michigan’s governor would have to let lawmakers know how long they would be gone. They would also have to put someone in charge of their responsibilities while out of state.

