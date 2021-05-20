Advertisement

Area Sports Stadiums Ready For Full Capacities

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Source: Josh Auzenne | Source: WAFB)
Published: May. 20, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Shortly after the Michigan Governor announced Thursday that in state stadiums could be open to full capacity on June 1st, mid Michigan franchises responded. The Lansing Lugnuts said full ticket sales are now available for all June games and they have a home series beginning June 1st with the South Bend Cubs. Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman issued a welcome message to Spartan football fans to attend the six fall home games. And the Michigan High School Athletic Association stated all attendance barriers would be lifted on June 1st. Its final day of competition is June 19th at Michigan State’s soccer, softball and baseball stadiums.

