AG Nessel reissues alert on scam calls and provides tips

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing a consumer alert warning Michiganders to beware of scammers asking for personal information. The scammers are claiming to be from state or local health departments as well as vaccination clinics.

“Bad actors have taken advantage of this pandemic at every turn – this is no different,” Nessel said.

If you receive a call and they are claiming to be from a government agency or vaccination clinic you should hang up. As well if they do the following below:

Requesting personal information

Making threats

Demanding you get vaccinated

Asking if you are vaccinated or where you received your vaccination

“State and local health departments will never call you with threats or unrealistic demands that include asking you to hand over information like your social security number, birthdate or address,” said Nessel.

Attorney General Nessel encourages everyone to review the COVID-19 vaccine scam alert for more information.

Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or by calling 877-765-8388.

