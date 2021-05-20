East Lansing now accepting submissions for the 2021 Community photo contest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The City of East Lansing has announced the launch of the 2021 East Lansing Community Photo Contest. The contest is now open to community members of all ages will submit up to five photos taken in East Lansing during any of its four seasons.

Rules for this contest follow:

Participants do not have to be a resident of East Lansing, but all photos must be taken in East Lansing.

Photos can be submitted online at www.cityofeastlansing.com/photocontest

Photos should be high resolution and should not be significantly edited. Recent photos are preferred.

The contest deadline is Sunday, October 17, 2021 at midnight.

Winners will receive the following:

1st Place - $150 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

2nd Place - $100 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

3rd Place - $50 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

Honorable Mention Photos (10 total) - $10 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card

Downtown Category- $100 Downtown East Lansing eGift CardPhoto Contest

“We hope interested participants use this as an opportunity to get inspired and channel their creativity by taking photographs around East Lansing,” said East Lansing Communications Specialist Quinn Alexander.

Community members with questions about the contest can email qalexan@cityofeastlansing.com or call (517) 319-6980.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.