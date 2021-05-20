Advertisement

East Lansing now accepting submissions for the 2021 Community photo contest

East Lansing Mural
East Lansing Mural(WILX)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The City of East Lansing has announced the launch of the 2021 East Lansing Community Photo Contest. The contest is now open to community members of all ages will submit up to five photos taken in East Lansing during any of its four seasons.

Rules for this contest follow:

  • Participants do not have to be a resident of East Lansing, but all photos must be taken in East Lansing.
  • Photos can be submitted online at www.cityofeastlansing.com/photocontest.
  • Photos should be high resolution and should not be significantly edited. Recent photos are preferred.
  • The contest deadline is Sunday, October 17, 2021 at midnight.

Winners will receive the following:

  • 1st Place - $150 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card
  • 2nd Place - $100 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card
  • 3rd Place - $50 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card
  • Honorable Mention Photos (10 total) - $10 Downtown East Lansing eGift Card
  • Downtown Category- $100 Downtown East Lansing eGift CardPhoto Contest

“We hope interested participants use this as an opportunity to get inspired and channel their creativity by taking photographs around East Lansing,” said East Lansing Communications Specialist Quinn Alexander.

Community members with questions about the contest can email qalexan@cityofeastlansing.com or call (517) 319-6980.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are on the scene of a shooting on Bensch Street on Lansing's east side.
Lansing Police respond to shooting, suspect pronounced dead
Police at active situation in Mulliken
MSP confirms: Police pursuit ends in Ionia deputy shooting, killing suspect
Valerie O'Brien
Former MSU Police captain charged with two misdemeanors
St. Vincent’s Home for Children temporarily shutting down
A Memorial for the boy fatally struck by a bus in Grand Ledge
Community mourning 9-year-old who died after being hit by bus

Latest News

The Michigan House passed House Bills 4298-4304 protecting residents of manufactured homes
Ingham 30th Circuit Court and Probate Courts move to phase two
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
AG Nessel reissues alert on scam calls and provides tips
Damage is seen on one of two North M-30 bridges on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Edenville, Mich....
MI lawmakers want $500M to repair aging dams