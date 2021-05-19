Advertisement

Wolverine Watchmen member pleads guilty to weapons charges

The charges stem from a search warrant conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into members of the group.
Maxwell Wyckoff, 22, a member of the Wolverine Watchmen facing weapons charges has pleaded...
Maxwell Wyckoff, 22, a member of the Wolverine Watchmen facing weapons charges has pleaded guilty.(Michigan Office of the Attorney General)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a member of the Wolverine Watchmen facing weapons charges has pleaded guilty. The member is not connected to an alleged plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

In March, Maxwell Wyckoff, 22, was arraigned on the following counts:

  • one count of converting a semiautomatic weapon to an automatic weapon, a felony punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine, and mandatory forfeiture of the weapon or device; and
  • one count of possessing a muffler or silencer device, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison or a $2,500 fine, and mandatory forfeiture of the weapon or device.

Tuesday, Wyckoff pleaded guilty before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jeffery Matis to both counts against him.

The plea includes the assurance that Wyckoff will cooperate with the Department’s ongoing investigation into the Wolverine Watchmen and the eight members involved in the alleged plot to kidnap the governor.

It is not alleged that Wyckoff was involved in supporting the alleged plot to kidnap and harm Whitmer. His charges stem from a search warrant conducted on Wyckoff’s home in Clarkston as part of the ongoing investigation into members of the group.

“The charges Mr. Wyckoff faces are serious, and I appreciate my team’s work on reaching this plea agreement,” Nessel said. “We will not hesitate to prosecute any individual who commits weapons-related offenses.”

As part of the plea agreement, the Department preliminarily consented to sentencing under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. If accepted by the court, Wyckoff will serve probation and can have his conviction expunged upon its successful completion.

A sentencing date has been set for June 29 at 10:30 a.m. in front of Judge Matis.

