Wayne County Health Department will replace lost COVID-19 vaccination cards

Some good news if you are heading for your second shot and lost your vaccination card!
(WALB)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you lost your COVID-19 vaccination card the Wayne County Health Department has announced Tuesday it can provide residents with replacements.

To request a new vaccination card you can contact the site where you were vaccinated, such as the local health department or health care provider.

You can also request a replacement by calling the health department clinic at 734-727-7100. During the call a staff member will verify the vaccination record through the state database and issue a new card.

The new card can be picked up at the county’s public health clinic, located at 33030 Van Born Road, in Wayne.

If a resident hasn’t received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, Wayne County said it can provide the person with a copy of his or her vaccination record so you can take it to the second-dose appointment.

Anyone with questions can call the Nurse on Call number at 800-848-5533.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

