St. Vincent’s Home for Children temporarily shutting down

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For 72 years Saint Vincent Catholic Charities has served five to 17-year-olds in crisis by providing them a home and help from abuse, neglect and real life challenges. Now, it’s temporarily shutting down.

Spokesperson Andrea Bitley told News 10 the COVID-19 pandemic has caused issues with their staffing.

“It’s been hard to maintain a full staff level between people getting sick, people needing to take care of family members etc,” Bitley said. “The pause is only to affect the children’s home and it’s going to allow us to fully focus on training and education in a way we’ve never done before.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the license for St. Vincent Home is under provisional status due to licensing violations. Currently there are pending open licensing investigations involving the facility.

The children began being transferred out of St Vincents Children’s Home last week with the help of the State Health Department.

Bitley said, “This isn’t just ‘We’re closed please leave,’ we are working with MDHHS to make sure that each child is transitioned from St Vincent’s to another home or facility where they can get the help that they need.”

Saint Vincent’s says no other department will be impacted with the temporary closure.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.