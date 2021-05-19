Advertisement

St. Louis Blues Have Covid Issues

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington heads to the net during a timeout in the second...
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington heads to the net during a timeout in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-DENVER (AP) - The St. Louis Blues have reported coronavirus testing problems to the NHL ahead of tonight’s Game 2 of their first-round playoff series in Denver. General manager Doug Armstrong said the team “discovered discrepancies in COVID test results relating to multiple players” and was working with the NHL to address them. Both teams were expecting to play the second game of their series after Colorado won the opener Monday night. Blues wingers Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz and goaltender Jordan Binnington were not on the ice with the rest of the team for a pregame skate. The Blues currently have leading scorer David Perron and two other players on the COVID protocol list.

