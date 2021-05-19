Sensory friendly COVID-19 vaccine clinic coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - As COVID-19 vaccinations are taking place all over mid-Michigan, the Barry-Eaton Health Department is trying to do something different by offering sensory friendly vaccinations for people ages 12 and older with autism and other disabilities.

“This was something that I was really passionate to do,” Anne Barna said, Barry-Eaton Health Dept. Planning and Health Promotion Director.

With the vaccine now available for everyone, Barna wanted to reach groups that might not necessarily be first in line, like people with disabilities for example.

“It really spurred on in me a desire to make sure that we offer a sensory friendly experience for all of our residents,” Barna said.

It was personal for her own family as a mother of an autistic child and one with cognitive impairments, which is how the idea began.

“Some people with disabilities who have sensory sensitivities prefer quieter environments, they prefer just a slower pace of the clinic without as many people there, so that is what our goal is,” Barna said.

This clinic is the first of its kind in mid-Michigan and families are grateful that there is awareness for sensory sensitive people.

“Getting a shot anyways is very difficult, but if you have sensory processing disabilities or you just want a sensory friendly environment, it’s like fabulous that they’re doing this,” Cathy Blatnik said, a mother and President of the Mid Michigan Autism Association. “I’ve never heard of this before.”

Blatnik’s son Dominic is 16-years-old and has autism, epilepsy, ADHD, and anxiety disorder. There’s never been anything like this for him ever since he was diagnosed at age 2.5.

“There was nothing for our family. There was nothing,” Blatnik said. “I would’ve been jumping up and down having a party if there would’ve been a vaccine clinic for him, I mean it’s just remarkable. Things are changing.”

Private areas, low light levels, fidget items, personal communication cards and social stories make this clinic sensory friendly, which help alleviate the stressors that come with getting shots.

“He’s (Dominic) had seven seizures since the pandemic started. It’s very stressful just to get a shot,” Blatnik said. “The fact that they’re offering it as an opportunity and an option is just wonderful.”

This clinic is open to any Michigan resident 12 and older living with a disability, even if they don’t live in Barry or Eaton counties.

Parents, legal guardians, and immediate family members are also welcome to make an appointment.

Pfizer will be available and the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine will be available by request for those 18 years and older who wish to receive the J&J vaccine.

The first clinic will be held this Saturday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Eaton RESA Center (1790 Packard Hwy, Charlotte, MI 48813)

Appointments are highly recommended. Walk-ins may be accepted dependent on vaccine availability.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment.

