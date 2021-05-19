Advertisement

Police at active situation in Mulliken

Detectives from First District Special Investigation Section are responding
Police are at an active situation in Mulliken. Michigan State Police are investigating.
Police are at an active situation in Mulliken. Michigan State Police are investigating.(Jonathan Benallack | Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning)
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are at an active scene in Mulliken.

Around 5:25 Wednesday morning, a deputy from Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a critical incident.

The deputy’s vehicle appeared to hit a tree in the 200 block of Charlotte and French Streets in Mulliken, an Eaton County village west of Grand Ledge. The area is blocked off to traffic and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Detectives from First District Special Investigation Section are responding to investigate the incident.

News 10 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A Memorial for the boy fatally struck by a bus in Grand Ledge
Community mourning 9-year-old who died after being hit by bus
Shirley Baughan
UPDATE: Missing East Lansing woman has been found thanks to community effort
A commercial building in Charlotte caught fire just after midnight.
Structure fire breaks out overnight in Charlotte
How businesses are handling mass mask confusion
This is the plane that flew the governor on her trip to see her father, who is battling a...
House Oversight Committee may hold hearings on Whitmer plane

Latest News

Police are on the scene of a shooting on Bensch Street on Lansing's east side.
Lansing Police on scene of shooting
*Note: This is a stock photo.
Jackson District Libraries back open for browsing
5-19-21 A.M. Weather
East Lansing City Council meets to discuss future policing