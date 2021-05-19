Police at active situation in Mulliken

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are at an active scene in Mulliken.

Around 5:25 Wednesday morning, a deputy from Ionia County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a critical incident.

The deputy’s vehicle appeared to hit a tree in the 200 block of Charlotte and French Streets in Mulliken, an Eaton County village west of Grand Ledge. The area is blocked off to traffic and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Detectives from First District Special Investigation Section are responding to investigate the incident.

News 10 has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.