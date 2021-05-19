Padres Get Two Players Back From Covid Issues

-SAN DIEGO (AP) - Star shortstop Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. and first baseman Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres were activated from the injured list after passing COVID-19 protocols prior to a series finale against the Colorado Rockies. Tatis tested positive prior to a game at Colorado on May 11 and Hosmer was pulled from that game due to contract tracing protocols. Right fielder Wil Myers also was pulled from that game after a positive test came back. Manager Jayce Tingler said he hopes Myers will be back this weekend.

