New Jersey Devils Hire Woman For Key Front Office Job

Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The New Jersey Devils have hired former U.S women’s national team captain Meghan Duggan as manager of player development. Duggan is the latest prominent women’s hockey player to get a job in an NHL team’s hockey operations department. The Toronto Maple Leafs promoted retired Canadian star Hayley Wickenheiser to senior director of player development and hired fellow Hockey Hall of Famer Danielle Goyette in Wickenheiser’s former role. Last fall, the Chicago Blackhawks hired U.S. forward Kendall Coyne Schofield as player development coach.

