Former MSU Police captain charged with two misdemeanors

O’Brien was pulled over in February. While on unpaid leave, O’Brien resigned.
Valerie O'Brien
Valerie O'Brien(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police Captain Valerie O’Brien has been charged with two misdemeanors.

Charge One: operating a vehicle with high blood alcohol content (BAC)

Charge Two: carrying a concealed pistol with BAC of 0.1 or more.

MSU Police Public Information Officer Capt. Chris Rozman tells News 10 that immediately after her arrest by Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers, O’Brien was placed on leave with no assigned work duties. While on unpaid leave, O’Brien resigned from the MSU Police Department and is no longer an employee of the department nor the university.

Her arraignment is set for June 7 in Ingham County’s 55th District Court.

In February, O’Brien was pulled over on I-96 after an MSP trooper witnessed her vehicle traveling well below the posted speed limit.

O’Brien refused to consent to a chemical blood test. O’Brien was also asked to rate her level of intoxication on a scale from 1-10 with 1 being not intoxicated and 10 being the most intoxicated she has ever been. She stated, “Actually, I am not going to answer that.”

