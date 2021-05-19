MSU Health Care goes digital

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Epion Health announced their agreement to provide digital patient engagement tools to MSU Health Care and their patients.

“We are on a mission to increase health care accessibility statewide for all patients, and especially those in remote parts of our wonderful state,” said Seth Ciabotti, CEO of MSU Health Care.

MSU Health Care patients will be able to search for a provider, check-in for in-person and telehealth appointments, and pay any copays or balances due. This will all be done using your mobile device or desktop.

Patients will not need to remember any log-in credentials or download software to start the process as everything will be saved in real time.

During check-in the user is guided step-by-step and is only asked to enter information that is appropriate for their appointment.

“At Epion, we pride ourselves on our proven results to drive patient access to care and exceed expectations arising from the consumerization of health care,” said Joe Blewitt, CEO of Epion Health.

The addition of Epion Digital Screeners allows patients to complete digital health risk assessments for COVID-19, behavioral health and other areas, and helping staff and providers prepare before the patient arrives for the appointment.

For more information on digital patient engagement tools, visit www.EpionHealth.com.

