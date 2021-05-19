LCC student receives prestigious national award

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JuliAnne Miller was named the 2021 James Rardon Aviation Maintenance Technician Student of the Year. This award was presented by The Aviation Technician Education Council (ATEC) and Miller is the first Lansing student to receive this award.

The award is the premiere educational award in the aviation technology field. 180 schools across the country were among the nominations.

She was recognized for her academic achievements, involvement in activities that showcase leadership, and other contributions to LCC and the community.

“JuliAnne is one of our best students in the history of the program,” said Aviation Technology program director Mark Bathurst.

Miller holds a 3.99 GPA at LCC and has been on the President’s List every semester.

“She has set a very high bar for other students. She is clearly deserving of this prestigious award,” said Bathurst.

She is also concurrently enrolled at Purdue University, where she is pursuing a bachelor’s degree from the Paralegal Program and holds a 3.61 GPA there.

Miller was honored at a virtual awards ceremony earlier this week.

