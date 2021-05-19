Advertisement

Lansing Police on scene of shooting

DEVELOPING.
Police are on the scene of a shooting on Bensch Street on Lansing's east side.
Police are on the scene of a shooting on Bensch Street on Lansing's east side.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman and Alyssa Plotts
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are on the scene of a shooting on Lansing’s east side.

Around 6:30 Wednesday morning, Lansing Police responded to a report of two people shot in the 1000 block of Bencsh Street.

One person was taken from the scene by ambulance. Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story News 10 will update as more information is made available.

