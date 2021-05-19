Lansing Police on scene of shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are on the scene of a shooting on Lansing’s east side.

Around 6:30 Wednesday morning, Lansing Police responded to a report of two people shot in the 1000 block of Bencsh Street.

One person was taken from the scene by ambulance. Police say there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story News 10 will update as more information is made available.

