Jackson District Libraries back open for browsing

If you are tired of scrolling through Netflix for a movie or on the hunt for a new book to read, you are in luck!
*Note: This is a stock photo.
*Note: This is a stock photo.(pexels.com)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After more than a year of being shut down, Jackson District Libraries (JDL) are now open for browsing.

Visitors still need to wear masks and can stay for only one hour due to capacity limits.

The Brooklyn JDL branch is currently closed for renovations, but the other 12 locations are once again open during regular business hours.

Those branch locations, hours, and phone numbers can be found HERE.

