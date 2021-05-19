Jackson District Libraries back open for browsing

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After more than a year of being shut down, Jackson District Libraries (JDL) are now open for browsing.

Visitors still need to wear masks and can stay for only one hour due to capacity limits.

The Brooklyn JDL branch is currently closed for renovations, but the other 12 locations are once again open during regular business hours.

Those branch locations, hours, and phone numbers can be found HERE.

