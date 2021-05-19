Advertisement

Holt Public Schools announces aviation program for students

(KY3)
By Rachel Hyams
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Holt Public Schools (HPS) announced a new career and technical education aviation program for students.

HPS is partnering with Western Michigan University School of Aviation and Great Lakes Air Ventures to offer two elective courses for students in grades 11 and 12 which will focus on aeronautics, aerospace science, and technology.

The two elective courses being offered will be:

  • Futuristic Flight – The study of drones and AI in flight
  • Introduction to Flying – The study of ground school and flight as a pilot

“Holt Public has been exploring ways to offer a career and technical education program in the aviation industry for many years,” said Dr. David Hornak, Superintendent of Holt Public Schools.

Courses will be taught at Holt High School by a Certified Flight Instructor and a pilot.

Students have begun enrolling for the fall 2021.

