Grand Ledge getting ready to play in the Diamond Classic

By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grand Ledge is getting ready to play in the Diamond Classic. They have won since 2009 and this time trying to accomplish another win without Legendary coach Pat O’Keefe.

“Obviously, not seeing O’Keefe there, grabbing the trophy, pumping up the crowd, is going to be a difference, but I think we’re capable of showing out and putting on a good run,” said Grant Householder the head coach of Grand Ledge.

Senior Logan Todd, Coach Householder, and the Comets are ready for the game after last season’s was canceled due to COVID.

“We want to go out and win a Diamond Classic for us seniors,” said Logan Todd a shortstop.

The team is taking it one day and one goal at a time.

“We always have three goals: win the conference, win the classic, and make a deep run in the playoffs. We won the conference, so now it’s Diamond classic time,” said Householder.

Their first game in the Diamond Classic is a week from tomorrow.

