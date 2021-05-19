Gov. Whitmer releases MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery post pandemic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery. This Blueprint aims to help districts and schools create recovery plans to provide every Michigan student with the resources they need to thrive post-pandemic.

“The most pressing challenges schools face aren’t new, but they have been exacerbated by the pandemic, resulting economic hardship, and social divisions,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Blueprint will address the challenges across wellness, academics, school culture and climate, family and community engagement and postsecondary education.

“Every recommendation is supported by leading research and designed to support Michigan students by those that know them best, leaders in education, health care, and child services from right here in Michigan,” said said Kevin Polston, Superintendent of Godfrey-Lee Public Schools and Chair of the Student Recovery Advisory Council.

The Blueprint will provide a clear path forward to help students recover from the challenges of the pandemic.

“I feel absolutely confident that these recommendations will greatly improve not only my future education but all of Michigan’s 1.5 million students,” said Dominic A. Gonzalez, Student at Detroit Public.

To view the governor’s Blueprint Print for Comprehensive Student Recovery, visit Michigan.gov/studentrecovery.

